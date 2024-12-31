Chelsea boss Maresca raises fatigue after Ipswich defeat

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about any positives he took from yet another defeat.

The Blues are going through a poor run of results, managing just one point from three Premier League games.

After a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town, Maresca was asked if there were any bright spots during a dark moment.

He stated: "I like to analyse game by game. I think tonight, when you create so many chances, you can probably do something better defensively but offensively, it's not many things to say. The Fulham game, I don't think we played in the way we like to play; it was more up and down and that is not our football.

"Everton is a difficult game for everyone. We tried to win the game. Probably, also, December I think we played nine games. We started with the first five or six winning all the games but then we struggle a little bit finishing (the month).

"We probably also arrive at the end of the month feeling a little bit tired in general. We have finished the first part of the season, we are going to start the second part. We are happy with where we are but we know we can do many things better."

