Ipswich boss McKenna slams Phillips "nonsense"

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has slammed reports of plans to end early the loan of Kalvin Phillips.

There's been claims Ipswich will send Phillips back to Manchester City in January.

But after their defeat to Brentford, McKenna snapped: "What can I say about that?

"Proper nonsense, and I learned quite a while ago in football that you can write something online and it circulates and gets picked up by a lot of different media outlets and then it becomes a story.

“It’s absolute nonsense, there’s been no conversations of the like and I think it’s a real shame. He had a very good game today.”