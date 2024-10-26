UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract

Tribal Football
Erling Haaland sees his future at Manchester City.

The Norway striker was said to be keen on moving to Real Madrid next summer.

However, Marca says Haaland has let it be known to Real management that he isn't interested in a move anytime soon.

Instead, Haaland is ready to discuss a new contract with City.

Meanwhile, Marca is reporting Haaland's contract carries a knockdown buyout clause of just €70m. But it only applies for clubs outside the Premier League.

His current deal runs to 2027.

 

