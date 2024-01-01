Ipswich boss McKenna says Muric talks after Kosovo expulsion was priority

McKenna says Muric expulsion from Kosovo squad was a top priority for him

Ipswich Town have spoken to Aro Muric regarding his expulsion from the Kosovo squad.

The shot stopper had to go home early due to partying excessively before their game against Cyprus in Nicosia.

Town boss Kieran McKenna admits he has been on top of the situation during the international break.

Asked by reporters about the matter, McKenna said: “I’ve had a conversation with him. Of course, it’s not my area really, or Ipswich Town’s area to clear it up.

“I’ve had a conversation with Aro, he’s given me his version, which I think, as he’s said, is a little bit different than some of the rumors that I think there were.

“I’ve got no problem with his version and he’s our player and we support him. It was good to have him back this week for the couple of days extra training and we’re looking to keep working on his integration into the team, and I’m sure he’s going to be an important player for us.”