Ipswich boss McKenna says Godfrey ready for Bristol Rovers

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says Ben Godfrey will be ready for Sunday's FA Cup Third Round tie with Bristol Rovers.

Godfrey signed for Ipswich on-loan from Atalanta in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

McKenna said, "Ben is ready to make his debut in the FA Cup match against Bristol Rovers, he has trained very hard.

"Also, Atalanta are a team that train very hard. Of course, he hasn't had many minutes of the game recently, but he looked fit and ready in training.

"He has really settled in very well with the group and will be involved in the match on Sunday."