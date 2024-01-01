Ipswich boss McKenna pleased Delap off the mark

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was happy with Liam Delap scoring in their draw with Fulham.

It marked the former Manchester City striker's first goal for the Tractor Boys.

McKenna later said, “I never lacked confidence in Liam, I have to say, and that’s why we’ve invested so much in him.

“People probably felt it was a big fee at the time, whatever we’ve paid for him, but I think he’s showing that he’s got great potential.

“We’ve got real faith in Liam and we’re really enjoying working with him and I feel that he can, and already is, impacting things at Premier League level.

“But we want to be as deep and as strong in every position as we can and we know that we’re in a position where, hopefully, George Hirst will get back fit fairly soon and we’re going to have three strikers, which is what we wanted.

“Those three strikers are all going to be young, all playing Premier League football for the first time and are all going to be learning and gaining from the experience all the time.

“That’s where we are. We would have liked to have added to that depth if possible but it wasn’t the right thing for the club, or there wasn’t the right opportunity for the club to do so, so we’re really happy with the three boys that we have.

“Of course, we hope to get them all back fit and then we’ve got three, young, hungry strikers with good physical attributes, who are desperate to do well for themselves and for the club, and that’s a pretty good place to be.”