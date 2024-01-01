Tribal Football
Fulham boss Silva: Ipswich a good, tough draw
Fulham boss Silva: Ipswich a good, tough draw
Fulham boss Silva: Ipswich a good, tough draw
Fulham boss Marco Silva was happy with their draw at Ipswich Town.

Adama Traore canceled out Liam Delap's opener for Ipswich for the 1-1 draw.

Silva later said, "Tough Premier League game, as always, against a side that you know are going to be really to play against. We know it can be tough to play here because last season we played against them in a different competition with great support from the home crowd.

"You can say it was a balanced game, both sides trying to get the control of the game. We should have done much better to be tight to Liam Delap driving the ball from the half-way line for their goal, but the reaction was good from us, and we scored a very good goal in an open play moment.

"From then, I think we did control the game with a clear chance from Rodrigo to score. Moments that we have to be clinical, we have to build to be ruthless and to punish them in those types of situations.

"We were solid in the second half, but not in the way that we like to play, not with that quality in our build up and it was more difficult for us to create chances. There were all the defensive set pieces, a lot of situations there, and I think we were really solid, we were brave enough in those moments.

"It's a game, of course, that we wanted to win, we wanted the three points. We got one point, and we move on to prepare for the next one."

