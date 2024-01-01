Ipswich boss McKenna impressed by Dibling, talks up Hutchinson

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna admits he was impressed by Tyler Dibling on Saturday.

Dibling scored his first Premier League goal for Southampton in the 1-1 draw.

McKenna said: "He hasn’t played too much but his quality is there for all to see, it’s pretty easy to see the things that he does really well.

“He’s a super young player, I have to say, and hadn’t seen too much of him before the pre-season games that we’ve been watching and the early games.

“What an exciting talent, he took his goal well today and I’m sure he’ll go on and have a good career.”

Of their own young winger, Omari Hutchinson, McKenna said: “He’s doing well.

“There’s a lot of effort behind it, he’s working very hard, he’s doing well. And I think there’s still more to come.

“There’s a lot of, maybe responsibility is the wrong word, but he and Liam (Delap) are two very young players to be a number nine and a number 10, to be leading the line for a Premier League club.

“Neither of them were perfect today, they’re not going to be, but they’re two players with great attributes and they’re trying to grow into the responsibility of leading a team at this level.

“Omari’s certainly had a positive start to the season, he’s contributing well on all phases and he’s a handful for any team.

“Of course, the next steps for him now, and I think as a team, are our execution on certainly big moments, whether it’s in possession phases or on transitions, it can definitely improve so that we can create more clear-cut opportunities.

“He’s doing very, very well and he’s showing he can already cause a lot of problems at this level.”