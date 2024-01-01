Southampton boss Martin admits Dibling goal big bonus in Ipswich draw

Southampton boss Russell Martin admits Tyler Dibling was the big bonus from their draw with Ipswich.

Dibling scored his first Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw.

"Tyler was brilliant again," Martin told the Daily Echo. "Adam (Lallana) gave us a moment that not many people give us. The pass was outstanding and so was the finish.

"Tyler was excellent again. We need to get him to a place where we can last 90 minutes - he was cramping up from 70 odd minutes this week.

"He'll get used to that but also we need to bear in mind his age and be patient. It's not all going to be easy. There isn't a linear path to being the best he can be.

"He can do things that not many other players I've ever seen can do and I love working with him. I love watching him play. I'd pay a lot of money to watch him play football.

"Fortunately, I'm the guy that gets to work with him and try and develop him - make him understand what's really important and we're 100% is all the time.

"I think that's been the biggest growth for Tyler last year. There were some bumps in the road for me and him. I think you understand it's always for the best for him.

"To be the best version of himself he can be and he's taking everything on board so far. He needs to continue doing that whilst maintaining his courage and willingness to try things on the pitch.

"That's the most beautiful thing, the freedom he plays with. The approach to whoever he's playing against doesn't faze him.

"We also need to make him understand how he gets that point. Too many times in a young player's career they have a tough moment.

"The fear takes over a little bit and maybe they don't get the support they need or whatever. We need to make sure we're able to give them that."