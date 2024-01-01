Ipswich boss McKenna happy with Gray progress

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is happy seeing Henry Gray secured to a new deal.

The young Kiwi goalkeeper penned new terms this week.

“He's a good goalkeeper and he's grown into the group,” McKenna said. “Cieran Slicker has got a little injury at the moment, so he's going to be out for a few weeks with a hand injury.

“Irrespective of that, Henry's been training with a group a lot lately and he's really adapting to the level.

“And, of course, now Cieran being out for a few weeks, he's got an even more prominent role.

“He’s developing well and (head of goalkeeping) Rene (Gilmartin)’s happy with him and I think the goalkeeping department's in a good place.”