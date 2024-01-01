Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos
Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Arsenal: You want war? Okay it's WAR!

Ipswich boss McKenna happy with Gray progress

Ipswich boss McKenna happy with Gray progress
Ipswich boss McKenna happy with Gray progressTribalfootball
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is happy seeing Henry Gray secured to a new deal.

The young Kiwi goalkeeper penned new terms this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He's a good goalkeeper and he's grown into the group,” McKenna said. “Cieran Slicker has got a little injury at the moment, so he's going to be out for a few weeks with a hand injury.

“Irrespective of that, Henry's been training with a group a lot lately and he's really adapting to the level.

“And, of course, now Cieran being out for a few weeks, he's got an even more prominent role.

“He’s developing well and (head of goalkeeping) Rene (Gilmartin)’s happy with him and I think the goalkeeping department's in a good place.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGray HenryIpswich
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery impressed by Ipswich form
Digne says Villa "have to keep working" after spectacular start to season
Ex-Ipswich midfielder Trotter says refereeing a "completely different game" as he starts official programme