Ipswich boss McKenna happy securing Slicker to new deal

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna admitted that third-choice keeper Cieran Slicker has made a lot of progress.

The 22-year-old is said to have progressed very, very well, according to insiders at the club.

That is why he has been rewarded with a new contract which runs to the summer of 2028.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” McKenna said. “I think he’s progressed very, very well over the last few years.

“The goalkeeping department and (head of goalkeeping) Rene (Gilmartin) have done a fantastic job with him.

“He’s progressed really well in his mindset and in his goalkeeping, and I think he’s got a good future as a goalkeeper.

“It was discussed maybe going on loan this year, but in the end we thought it would be beneficial for him to stay here and he’s been an important part.

“It’s a shame about his little injury, hopefully he’ll be back in a couple of weeks and we’re glad to have his future tied down.”