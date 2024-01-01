Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash
Ex-Lille coach Puel: Why Real Madrid never saw Hazard's best

Ipswich boss McKenna happy securing Slicker to new deal

Ipswich boss McKenna happy securing Slicker to new deal
Ipswich boss McKenna happy securing Slicker to new dealTribalfootball
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna admitted that third-choice keeper Cieran Slicker has made a lot of progress.

The 22-year-old is said to have progressed very, very well, according to insiders at the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That is why he has been rewarded with a new contract which runs to the summer of 2028.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” McKenna said. “I think he’s progressed very, very well over the last few years.

“The goalkeeping department and (head of goalkeeping) Rene (Gilmartin) have done a fantastic job with him.

“He’s progressed really well in his mindset and in his goalkeeping, and I think he’s got a good future as a goalkeeper.

“It was discussed maybe going on loan this year, but in the end we thought it would be beneficial for him to stay here and he’s been an important part.

“It’s a shame about his little injury, hopefully he’ll be back in a couple of weeks and we’re glad to have his future tied down.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSlicker CieranIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Slicker says Ipswich "feels like home" after signing new contract
Slicker delighted with new Ipswich deal
Ipswich confident keeping hold of Man City loanee Phillips