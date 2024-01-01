Ipswich boss McKenna excited by Liverpool Prem opener

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna cannot wait to get started in the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys will take on Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime at home on August 17th, before they take on Manchester City away.

McKenna, who signed a new contract after getting Ipswich promoted from the Championship, could not hide his excitement at the fixture list.

“It’s a fantastic start. Everyone’s going to be so excited, two of the biggest clubs in world football,” he stated to Sky Sports News.

“A home start against Liverpool, it brings it all to life and it’s an amazing start for us.

“We’re delighted to have a home game first. We know the atmosphere that has been created over the last couple of years in the stadium and we know that will carry on even more so this year.

“So it’s great to have a home start, to have one of the best teams in the league, for sure, is a big challenge.

“Of course, (they’ve got) a new manager (Arne Slot) and things like that but we’re certainly not going to underestimate the scale of the challenges that we’re going to have all season, and certainly Liverpool will be that on the first day.

“But at the same time, it’s great to have a home start, the atmosphere’s going to be fantastic, the players will be as ready as they possibly can be and it’s a game we’ll really look forward to.”