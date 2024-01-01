Liverpool boss Slot able to joke about early Ipswich kickoff

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is already looking forward to their Premier League kickoff at Ipswich Town.

The Reds begin their campaign at Portman Road in a 12:30pm kickoff.

Slot told the club's website: "And they've told me it's going to be 12.30… from what I know, Jürgen (Klopp) complained a lot about this so probably they thought, with Jürgen being out let's put them at 12.30 again!

"No, it's different to a normal 12.30 because it's not after a game in Europe. Looking forward to it. A promoted team so it's going to be special for them as well.

"I think every team might prefer a home game to start with, but we're going to face Ipswich and we are looking forward to that."

The new Reds manager will make his home debut against Brentford.

Slot also said: "Every new club you go to and it's your first home game, it's special.

"I remember it being special at Feyenoord and I'm expecting it to be really special here in Liverpool as well. But like I said, the first thing I'm going to look at is the first training session we have and then afterwards all the sessions that come after and games we will play.

"We have to take this really seriously to be the best possible team we can be at the first game at Ipswich and the second game, the home game against Brentford."

On his imminent competitive debut at Anfield, he added: "Yeah, but I think everybody would tell you in football you go game by game, and the first and most important one is Ipswich.

"But if I say this and the players would listen to this, they would get the wrong impression of me, because the friendly games are really important for us to be in the best possible position for the Ipswich game."