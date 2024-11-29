Ipswich boss McKenna details why Forest now succeeding

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says the success of Nottingham Forest is no surprise.

Forest host Ipswich tomorrow sitting seventh on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

“To be honest, I didn’t follow them too much last season, but the manager has had a full pre-season, which I think always helps, after taking over during the middle of last season,” McKenna said.

“They’ve got a lot of very good players, for sure. They’ve recruited very heavily over the last few years and you are almost in the third iteration of the team now since they got promoted (in 2021/22 via the play-offs).

“They have brought in some really good individuals and developed the players well. They have got a very talented squad now and a very experienced manager who has done well at clubs before.

“In that context, it is not a surprise that they are having a good season. They have had some fantastic results, like winning at Anfield, which was probably beyond anything that anyone expected, but they are a very good team.

“Going to their ground on Saturday, we know it is going to be tough but it is another challenge we are looking forward to.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play