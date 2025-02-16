Ipswich goalkeeper Walton proud of debut after Villa draw

Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Walton was happy with his debut in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Palmer made six impressive on the day to help Ipswich earn the point after the 40th minute dismissal of Axel Tuanzebe.

“It’s a day that I’ve been waiting for for a while,” he said. “It one was that I was looking forward to. To be able to play my part and help the team gain a point was part of my job and I’m really happy to do that.

“It helps create that connection between you and the fans and between you and the club. It’s exactly what I wanted to do and what I needed to do to show them I’m ready to make this step up and try and help us stay in the league.

“The first week before the cup game was a bit of a rush. It was weird with the lads being away but the cup game was good to get me bedded in and create connections.

“But this was the big test, this was the test I needed to come in and show my worth. Luckily I was able to do that.

“When you’re playing in the National League North on some of the pitches and conditions, today is easy really isn’t it! You’re playing on a nice pitch in a big stadium with quality players in front of you.

“It’s all part of your experiences so when you get to this stage you’ve got every string in your bow that you need.”