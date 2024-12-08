Ipswich boss McKenna counting on open clash with Bournemouth

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hopes for an open game today against Bournemouth.

McKenna expects the Cherries to attack them, which should open up chances for themselves.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said “Very important as it is in all our games. All our games are an opportunity to get points and this is no different in that matter.

“Of course, to have two home games back-to-back, you want to get performances first and foremost, try and take the game to another level on Sunday if possible, and we're trying to pick up as many points as we can. So we're going to do everything we can to get some on Sunday.”

McKenna also said: “We need to use the ball really, really well. We need to be really clean on our build-up and find a good balance to our game as well.

“And make sure we're positioned well whenever we have the ball and we’re in good positions whenever the turnovers come because they will come at times. We need to react well and we need to close off the spaces that they want to counter-attack into.

“So we're fully aware of their strengths. It's pretty clear, they’ve developed the team and the squad really, really well over the last few seasons and that's why they're doing well.

“They've certainly got strengths that we have to respect, but we believe we have strengths as well, and we'll try and impose them.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play