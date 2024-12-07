Tribal Football
Ange defies Spurs boo-boys: You won't see me crawl into mouse hole
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits his wife was unhappy with him confronting fans at the end of defeat at Bournemouth in midweek.

Postecoglou, however, says he won't change his style, even if that upsets some.

He said, "I am who I am and I don't really care if people think I'm an easy target or what. I don't want to hide. 

"I've been fighting all my life and I don't want to crawl into a mouse hole because some people feel they have to give me that feedback. It doesn't worry me.

"People may not think it was the right thing to do – My wife certainly doesn't think so I got some feedback too.

"But that's okay. I'm not changing, because that's how I am. I've been like this throughout my career and I'm not changing that."

