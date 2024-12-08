Chaplin: McKenna approach helping Ipswich players retain belief

Conor Chaplin says Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna's calm approach is helping the players retain their belief this season.

Ipswich have won only once this season ahead of today's clash with Bournemouth.

“It’s a lot easier when you’re winning every week,” he said. “We’re really lucky here that we have a very level-headed manager that isn’t on an emotional rollercoaster who helps and leads incredibly well. He puts everything into perspective when it needs to be put into perspective and brings everything back together and close-knit when it needs to be as well.

“He’s absolutely incredible at doing that and we’ve also got a lot of senior pros that help that and lead that on a day-to-day basis. We’ve got a really good core group that we’ve had for a few years now that help do that.

“It’s just about making sure that win, lose or draw, that standard remains the same throughout the week with your behaviours in training and your behaviours around the training ground.

“Everything needs to be the same, if it wasn’t then you’d be told by one of your teammates before a member of coaching staff or the manager sees it. It’s a very good place to be for things like that.

“It’s similar as well when teammates look at senior players and the manager for things like that, it’s something that we’re big on. It’s not fake, we genuinely do believe in ourselves so much, we’ve worked too much not to believe in ourselves.

“We’ve proven to ourselves numerous times, not just this season, that as a group we can do special things and we believe we’ve still got that in us. It’s just about keeping on those things and keeping the everyday improvement.”

