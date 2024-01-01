Tribal Football
Ipswich boss McKenna concedes major Broadhead blow

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that Nathan Broadhead may miss two months of action.

The forward is set to endure a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in a preseason friendly.

Broadhead picked up the injury in a game against Reading at Playford Road prior to their training camp in Austria.

“Nathan’s seen a specialist with a hamstring injury,” McKenna said.

“There’s no surgery required, which in many ways is a positive. That means that the recover could hopefully be shorter, but it’s still going to be a couple of months minimum.”

McKenna added on whether it was a big blow: “Yes, for sure. He’s an important player for us. 

“It’s a time where we are short of numbers of what we need for the season, so we don’t want to lose anyone. That’s a disappointing one for him and for us.”

