Ipswich boss McKenna concedes major Broadhead blow

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that Nathan Broadhead may miss two months of action.

The forward is set to endure a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in a preseason friendly.

Broadhead picked up the injury in a game against Reading at Playford Road prior to their training camp in Austria.

“Nathan’s seen a specialist with a hamstring injury,” McKenna said.

“There’s no surgery required, which in many ways is a positive. That means that the recover could hopefully be shorter, but it’s still going to be a couple of months minimum.”

McKenna added on whether it was a big blow: “Yes, for sure. He’s an important player for us.

“It’s a time where we are short of numbers of what we need for the season, so we don’t want to lose anyone. That’s a disappointing one for him and for us.”