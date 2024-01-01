Ipswich boss McKenna happy with new signings in Fortuna Dusseldorf defeat

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was happy seeing his new players in action against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Aro Muric, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson and Liam Delap all featured in the 2-1 preseason friendly defeat.

“We wanted to put all four of the boys, apart from Omari (Hutchinson, who has a minor niggle), the four boys who hadn’t played here before,” he said.

“We wanted to put them all in the starting line-up today just to get them acclimatised as soon as possible with playing at the stadium first and foremost but certainly in Jacob and Liam and Aro’s cases, they haven’t had as many minutes with the group.

“We wanted to throw them all in today, we knew that then there are always going to be little bits of understanding or wavelength issues, but that’s natural when players come in, so we’ll work on that.

“Of course, there some good things in the performance from those boys, there were some good things from the boys who have been here and there were things to work on for everyone. That’s pretty normal this stage of the year.”