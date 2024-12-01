Wood happy to prove Forest matchwinner

Chris Wood was pleased to prove Nottingham Forest's matchwinner for their win against Ipswich.

Wood's penalty was enough for Forest to win 1-0.

He later said, "It can be tough some days and you have to grind in as a team. We were great defensively. They gave us problems and they're a good side. They've got a good run at home now.

"It's fantastic but I want to keep going and keep pushing. The team is delivering chances and opportunities. It's easy when they're putting them on a plate.

"It's part and parcel of football especially in England. We know how the schedule can be over Christmas."