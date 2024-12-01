Wood happy to prove Forest matchwinner

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chris Wood was pleased to prove Nottingham Forest's matchwinner for their win against Ipswich.

Wood's penalty was enough for Forest to win 1-0.

He later said, "It can be tough some days and you have to grind in as a team. We were great defensively. They gave us problems and they're a good side. They've got a good run at home now.

"It's fantastic but I want to keep going and keep pushing. The team is delivering chances and opportunities. It's easy when they're putting them on a plate.

"It's part and parcel of football especially in England. We know how the schedule can be over Christmas."

