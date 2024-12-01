Ipswich forward Chaplin on Forest setback: Neither team deserved to win

Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin says they must not dwell on defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Chaplin concedes the 1-0 defeat wasn't a good spectacle.

“Not a great game, a really a tight game,” he reflected. “A game with not too much ball-in-play time and a lot of nitty-gritty fouls.

“It was probably a game where neither team deserved to win or showed enough quality to win. Really disappointing to come out on the wrong side of it when it’s so tight.

“After (the goal) we didn’t create as much as we would have liked. We probably put the squeeze on late with a lot of possession and territory but I didn’t think we ever really created anything to deserve scoring.

“There were times in the first half where we looked really dangerous when we went through the pitch quickly and had a lot of set pieces and moments that definitely could have resulted in a goal.

“But on reflection neither team did enough to score a goal, it’s come down to a tackle and a penalty which is a big shame.

“Disappointed in hindsight from how the game went just because I think it was a really tight game. It’s a lot easier to accept losing when you’re by far the inferior team but we weren’t today.

“I don’t think there was an inferior team or any of that sort today because the game was so tight. It wasn’t a game of great quality, so it’s a lot harder to take when you lose a game like that.

“There’s disappointment because we’ve lost, that’s the main thing and because there wasn’t much in the game and it’s hard to lose tight games.