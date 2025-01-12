Ipswich boss McKenna admits fringe players chance for FA Cup tie

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna admits he's shake-up his line-up for today's FA Cup third round tie with Bristol Rovers.

However, McKenna insists he's taking the competition seriously.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think it comes at a good time in general, the third round of the FA Cup, because the Christmas period in England is so busy and whatever you're competing for in the league, whatever position you're in, it sort of consumes the focus over the Christmas period,” he said.

“We don't have a winter break in England, but a change is as good as a rest, a change in focus and a change in mindset towards doing well now in the FA Cup.

“That's been refreshing over the last few days and it's a new competition to look forward to and a different type of opposition to prepare for.

“I think it usually comes around at a good time and with the schedule that we have, we feel it's a good time and there'll be changes to the team.

“Players will come in and have the opportunity to do well for themselves and do well for the team and hopefully deliver a good performance and make sure we're in the next round.”