Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ten Hag: Of course Sir Alex axe affects Man Utd players and coaching staff

Ipswich boss McKenna admits double defensive blow

Ipswich boss McKenna admits double defensive blow
Ipswich boss McKenna admits double defensive blowTribalfootball
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits they will be missing defenders Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves for several weeks.

Both players were missing for defeat at home to Everton on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

McKenna said of Greaves:  “He has an injury after the West Ham game, so he’s going to be out for a few weeks at least.

“And Ben Johnson got an injury very late in the training week this week, so we’re still assessing that one but it’s probably going to be a couple of weeks as well.”

Ipswich were beaten 2-0 at Portman Road by Everton yesterday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGreaves JacobJohnson BenjaminIpswich
Related Articles
McKenna calm as Everton defeat leaves Ipswich still winless
Ipswich boss McKenna happy with Burgess debut in Everton defeat
Ipswich boss McKenna upset with Everton goals - and VAR