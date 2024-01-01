Ipswich boss McKenna admits double defensive blow

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits they will be missing defenders Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves for several weeks.

Both players were missing for defeat at home to Everton on Saturday.

McKenna said of Greaves: “He has an injury after the West Ham game, so he’s going to be out for a few weeks at least.

“And Ben Johnson got an injury very late in the training week this week, so we’re still assessing that one but it’s probably going to be a couple of weeks as well.”

Ipswich were beaten 2-0 at Portman Road by Everton yesterday.