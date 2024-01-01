Ipswich boss McKenna happy with Burgess debut in Everton defeat

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was satisfied with Cameron Burgess' Premier League debut in defeat at home to Everton.

Injuries to Axel Tuanzebe, Jacob Greaves and Ben Johnson meant McKenna Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess, making his Premier League debut, at centre-half and Dara O’Shea at right-back.

“I thought all three of them did OK,” McKenna said. “I thought in general, the defensive structure in the first half, that wasn’t really the problem, it was just moments.

“Of course, two centre-halves are always going to have their hands full with (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin and he had a few moments, but he’s had them in every game this season.

“To be fair to Cameron, considering he’s come in for his Premier League debut, he didn’t arrive back from Japan until Thursday and he’s not played a club game for quite a while, so I think he can be proud to make his Premier League debut. He had a pretty solid performance and he’ll benefit, as the rest of the group will benefit, from a full training week now.”