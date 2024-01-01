McKenna calm as Everton defeat leaves Ipswich still winless

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna insists there's no panic after defeat at home to Everton.

The result leaves Ipswich in 17th place on the Premier League table.

But McKenna said afterwards: "We want to have more points on the board than we do. Of course, it’s important to pick up points.

“We have played eight games, we’ve got a result in four of them, if one or two of them had been wins, even if one of those had have been a win and we had the same points, then that would be a little bit different.

“But it is what it is, we can’t focus on that. We know that there are things we need to improve on, we also feel that for spells of games we’re really in the game.

“I think today we were really in the game and when we can impose our structure, our patterns, our organisation on teams on and off the ball, then our individual quality also comes to the fore and we look like we can be a competitive side in the division.

“But we’ve also felt that games can get away from you quickly in terms of momentum and we’re also feeling that the individual quality of the opposition players is really, really high, much higher than most of our players have experienced before and moments in games and moments of quality can cost you.

“And also mistakes can be punished really, really ruthlessly and when a game gets away from you, it’s really, really hard to wrestle it back.

“It’s really early days, we know it was a challenging summer, a lot of the group didn’t really come together until the end of August and since then we’ve had four weeks (when players have been) on international duty.

“We’ve had one home game here since August, so it’s not been very easy to get a momentum and get into the season, especially when we’re having some injuries and we’re having to be put debutants in every week and new players in different partnerships with players they haven’t played with before.

“There’s no doubt that makes a challenge. It’s a long season, there are spells in the season where we will have more consistency and continuity, hopefully, and for us it’s about trying to stick on the right path, keep doing the things that we’re doing well and be honest and open enough to reflect and try and improve the things we’re not doing so well.”