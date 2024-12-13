Wolves chairman Shi makes clear O'Neil backing

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has admitted the club are in a difficult position at present.

The Premier League side are in serious danger of being relegated, as they are second from bottom.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Shi is not willing to sack under fire manager Gary O’Neil just yet.

"While he (Gary O'Neil) knows that improving our results quickly is essential for everyone associated with the football club, we are united in supporting him as all of us strive to make that progress happen," Shi wrote in his Express & Star column.

"Even in what I believe to be Wolves' best decade in half a century, tough moments are inevitable," Shi added.

"Success isn't about avoiding challenges; it's about how we respond to them.

"Patience, resilience, and well-thought-out solutions have always been the foundation of Wolves' progress."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play