DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign permanently Chelsea winger Hutchinson

Ipswich Town have signed Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson in a permanent deal.

Hutchinson moves to Ipswich for a fee of £20m plus £2.5m in bonuses.

The winger spent last season on-loan at Ipswich, where he helped them earn promotion to the Premier League.

He has penned a deal to 2029.

"We’re so pleased to bring Omari back on a permanent basis," manager Kieran McKenna told the club's website.

"We think Omari is a fantastic player and person to have at the club for the long-term future. He has a hunger to improve and show that he can compete and thrive in the Premier League."