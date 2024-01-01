Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign permanently Chelsea winger Hutchinson

DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign permanently Chelsea winger Hutchinson
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign permanently Chelsea winger Hutchinson
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign permanently Chelsea winger HutchinsonAction Plus
Ipswich Town have signed Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson in a permanent deal.

Hutchinson moves to Ipswich for a fee of £20m plus £2.5m in bonuses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The winger spent last season on-loan at Ipswich, where he helped them earn promotion to the Premier League.

He has penned a deal to 2029.

"We’re so pleased to bring Omari back on a permanent basis," manager Kieran McKenna told the club's website.

"We think Omari is a fantastic player and person to have at the club for the long-term future. He has a hunger to improve and show that he can compete and thrive in the Premier League."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHutchinson OmariIpswichChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal due cut of Hutchinson fee from Chelsea
Ipswich willing to break transfer record for Chelsea winger Hutchinson
Ipswich seeking to buy Chelsea winger Hutchinson