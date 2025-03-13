Internal Man Utd push to BULLDOZE Old Trafford

There is a push to BULLDOZE Old Trafford once Manchester United move to their new stadium.

It's been announced United intend build 'New Trafford' and complete the project by 2030.

The Sun says United believe they can continue to play at Old Trafford in the lead-up to the switch before leaving the stadium.

Discussions have been held about downsizing Old Trafford and making it available to the womens team and academy teams.

However, there is a greater internal push to bulldoze the famous old stadium, which architects believe can be complete within 12 months of United playing their final game there.

United chief exec Omar Berrada stated earlier this week: "I'd say it's unlikely (keeping Old Trafford).

"We haven't made a decision on it yet. It's true that at some point there was some thinking either keeping it as it is or reducing the capacity to 25 or 30,000, as somewhere where the women's team could play, the youth teams could play.

"Again, our ambition is for the women's team to have a big enough fan base that they're playing in the main stadium, not in a smaller capacity stadium.

"It's not off the table (mini Old Trafford). It's feasible but we have to find the best ways to finance a new stadium and we're thinking about this in the context of how can it benefit the wider regeneration project."