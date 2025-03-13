Tribal Football
Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Man Utd have deserved more this season

Real Sociedad boss Imanol: Man Utd have deserved more this season
Real Sociedad boss Imanol: Man Utd have deserved more this season
Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil insists there'll be no underestimating Manchester United tonight.

La Real are at Old Trafford for the second-leg of their Europa League round 16 tie with the aggregate score locked at 1-1.

Despite United's form struggles, Imanol says they remain one of the best teams in Europe.

He said ahead of tonight's clash: “They have a lot of power, they have a lot of potential.

"They are well assembled, they come together. They force you to do a lot. They deserve much more.

"They are one of the best teams in Europe. You have to be very precise and have a lot of speed.

"They are very competitive there and we were able to hold on and draw, which has a lot of value."

