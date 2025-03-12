Mason Mount returns to training at Manchester United almost three months later

Tribal Football
Mason Mount returned to training at Manchester United this Wednesday, almost three months after picking up the injury, on the eve of the team's second leg against Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Mount, 26, suffered a thigh muscle injury in the opening minutes of Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's side's 2-1 win at Manchester City on 15 December 2024.

This was the England international midfielder's second injury this season, after picking up a calf injury in August and September, and he has already missed 22 matches due to physical problems.

As well as Mount, the Portuguese coach was able to call on Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who missed the first leg against Real Sociedad and Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the English league.

Manchester United host Real Sociedad on Thursday at 20:00 in the second leg of the last 16 of the Europa League, having drawn one goal in Spain.

