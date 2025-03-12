Denmark U21 coach Hojer calls up Man Utd whiz Obi - though admits concern

Denmark U21 coach Steffen Hojer admits he has some concern after calling up Manchester United striker Chido Obi.

It is the 17 year-old's first selection for Denmark's U21 squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Hojer concedes there is some concern including Obi in his squad at such an age.

"It's actually too early, I would say," Hojer to Bold.

"Now I hope it's not all about him. First, he is a very young man whom I would like to have brought into the team with some calmness.

"Second, he is extremely inexperienced at the senior level compared to the other players we have on the team. He has played very little senior football.

"Obviously, what Chido does is make him curious. He does so with what he has provided for the youth team and the catch-ups that have been given to Manchester United at the moment."

Hojer also said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing him on the training ground. Of course, I have had a dialogue with the other land coaches who have had him about what he can and still needs to learn.

"But if you just look at it that he made his debut in the Premier League at the age of 17, testify to a certain quality."