Arsenal prepared to cut loose Zinchenko

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has fallen down in the estimation of manager Mikel Arteta.

The Ukraine international is no longer first choice in any position for the Gunners.

After a half season of mostly warming the bench, Zinchenko may be ready to leave the North London club.

Per The Sun, Arsenal are ready to sanction an exit, provided they can find a replacement.

The Gunners are also going to let Kieran Tierney go back to Celtic in the winter as well.

Arteta will want to ensure that he does not thin out his defensive options too much.

