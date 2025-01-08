Tribal Football
Inter Milan in talks with Real Valladolid for youngster Bah

Inter Milan are in talks with Real Valladolid for Juma Bah.

The 18 year-old Sierra Leone defender has broken into the Valladolid first team this season.

TMW says Inter are in contact and willing to splash out in January for the youngster.

Valladolid rate Bah at a price of at least €15m, however there is a belief they are willing to drop the valuation given the need to sell.

Along with Inter, Bah is also being watched by Manchester City and Newcastle, among several Premier League clubs.

