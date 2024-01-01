Injury concern played down for Villa defender Konsa

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa outlined his delight at getting more game time with England.

The centre half has been impressive for club and country so far this season, after also shining when called on at Euro 2024.

Konsa, who will get a taste of Champions League football this season with Villa, also praised England captain Harry Kane for reaching 100 caps.

"A good win tonight happy to get some mins and put the @england shirt on," Konsa posted after a 2-0 success over Finland.

"Congrats @harrykane on 100 caps."

Interim boss Lee Carsley said on Konsa possibly being injured after that game: "Yes, I think he is (OK). I've not had a chance to see him because I've been speaking to the press, but he looked OK when I saw him."