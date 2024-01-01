IN DETAIL: Terms agreed by Man Utd and Burnley over Mejbri sale

Tribal Football
Manchester United youth star Hannibal Mejbri has signed for Burnley for an initial £5.4 million.

The Tunisian was a highly rated talent when he was bought by United for their youth setup several years ago.

But now that he has failed to earn a first team spot, the 21-year-old will get a chance to kick start his career.

Per the Manchester Evening News, United agreed to the modest fee to sell Mejbri so he could find a good club.  It can rise to £9.4m including add-ons.

They have also inserted a sell-on clause of around 50 percent of any future transfer fee Burnley earn on Mejbri.

Moreover, United have even added a buy back clause into the agreement.

