Villa face Iling-Junior demands during Juventus swap talks

Aston Villa face a battle if they are to convince Samuel Iling-Junior to sign for the club.

The Midlands team are aiming to secure Illing-Junior in a part exchange deal that would take Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazilian is wanted by the Turin club, who would pay €20 million, Iling Junior, and Weston McKennie.

While McKennie is more amenable to joining, Iling Junior is said to want gametime assurances.

Tuttosport state that he will only sign if Villa pledge that he will get regular appearances.

He does not want to move clubs to sit on the bench, as he already craves more game time than he is getting at Juve.