Brighton reach deal with IFK for Yalcouye

Brighton are closing a deal for IFK Gothenburg midfielder Malick Yalcouye.

The youngster could be in England this week to complete his move.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting: "Brighton have signed all docs for Malick Junior Yalcouye to join the club from IFK Goteborg.

"2005 born midfielder joins for fee around €10m, add-ons included. Here we go."

Malian Yalcouye, 18, only moved to IFK at the start of the year.