Hwang on Wolves boss Pereira: He gives all of us everything

Hee Chan Hwang on Pereira: He gives all of us everything, that's why we’ve improved a lot

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hee Chan Hwang has praised manager Vitor Pereira for his management style.

The South Korea international ended 2024 with two goals from two against Tottenham and Manchester United to help his team continue their unbeaten run under new manager Pereira.

He spoke to the club's website about how the spirit in the team has reached new heights since his arrival.

“We only changed a little bit but mentally, he (Pereira) always gives to us motivation to fight.

“He gives to all of us everything, which is why everyone give everything also, from the subs also. That’s why we’re very strong and that’s why, at the moment, we’ve improved a lot.

“Since the beginning we felt very good. We believe in each other and the coach said before the game to believe in each other until the end. We can win and get some points. That’s why we – until the end – gave everything and took a very important one point.”

As the club heads into the new year, Hwang is looking to continue his current form.

“Personally, and for the team, it is nice to end the year on a positive note. It’s not the end as we have the new year and new games to come, but I’m more motivated to do better in the new year.

“I know it’s important to keep these positive moments ongoing to become a better player so I want to keep doing well. I hope I can keep playing without any injuries. There was a lot that happened this year. You could say I didn’t have much of an impact in the back end of the year, but I feel I have learnt so much this year and I’m ending it well.

“Everyone can see that we are strong at the moment and our goal is to just win as much as possible. We can do that.”