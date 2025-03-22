Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
France U21 fire five goals past England on Carsley return
England U21 conceded five goals against France on Lee Carsley's return to the job.

France won on Friday 5-3, with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike scoring a hat-trick. Quentin Merlin and Rayan Cherki also struck for France.

England's goals came from James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Liam Delap.

Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson was sent off for a poor challenge on Thierno Barry.

Liverpool midfielder Elliott also missed from the spot before France took the game away from England.

It marked Carsley's first game back in charge after he had taken on the senior England job as a caretaker earlier this season.

 

