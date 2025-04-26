Hurzeler welcomes Welbeck blast for Brighton teammates

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler appreciated Danny Welbeck's public criticism of their performance in defeat at Brentford.

The veteran striker insisted they didn't play as a team for the loss last week.

"He's (Welbeck) someone who's here for a long time, who scores a lot of goals, who gives a great effort for this club so we can be sure he wants the best for this club and the best for his team-mates," said Hurzeler ahead of their clash with West Ham on Saturday.

"What I always demand is for a culture where not everything is happy-clappy.

"We demand a culture where we can be honest with each other, where we can share our thoughts, where we can give each other critical feedback.

"If you only are positive and only clap the shoulders of your team-mates then I'm sure no-one gets better from that. So that's the main thing that I demand here in this club and in this environment."