Brighton give injury update before West Ham clash

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed Jan Paul van Hecke will miss Brighton's Premier League match on Saturday.

The player will be unavailable for selection against West Ham United due to a concussion, as will Joao Pedro, who is serving a suspension.

On a positive note, Kaoru Mitoma, who scored as a substitute against Brentford, has been confirmed fit to start against the Hammers.

Brighton have lost only one of their 15 Premier League meetings with West Ham, though it was a 3-1 defeat in this fixture last season.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have earned five points from their last nine league outings with the Seagulls, just one point fewer than in their first 12 meetings.