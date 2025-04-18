Hurzeler confirms Mitoma is back for Brighton as they chase down a spot in Europe

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Brentford as they chase down European qualification.

The Seagulls are still searching for their first victory at the Gtech Community Stadium since 2024. Brighton sit six points adrift of the top seven and will be hoping for 3 points at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to push themselves closer to a European spot. Hurzeler first gave an update on Kaoru Mitoma.

“The big word today is positivity. Kaoru is back, JP (van Hecke) is back, and we have a lot of rehab players or injured players who are at the end stage of the rehab and start training next week. And that's a big positive message for all of us and therefore the word for Easter is positivity.”

Brentford will be tough to beat

Hurzeler then gave his thoughts on Brentford who he believes will be due to their athleticism and talent throughout the side.

“Difficult to beat. Very man-orientated, a very athletic team, quite fast in the front line with Wissa, Mbeumo, with Schade. Damsgaard is a very good ball-carrier, finding the spaces behind the three strikers. Then I heard that in Brentford is a nice atmosphere, so overall it will be a big challenge. It will be an opponent, what we know, that they are difficult to beat.

“But exactly this is the team we also want to be, we also want to be a team who's difficult to beat, we want to be a team who goes there and tries to win. That's our approach and I'm sure when we are on our highest level, I'm sure when we push our limits, I'm sure when everyone shows the reactions he want to show as individual and as a team, then we have the big chance to win there.”

Will Brighton bounce back?

The German head coach was then asked if he has asked for a reaction from his side who have been in poor form of late with zero wins in their last five games.

“Yes. During the training this week, I see a big reaction from everyone. I see players who work really hard. I see, in general, we always try to show reactions, of course, at the game and it's important that you don't try to force it, that you try to enjoy it, that you try to stay relaxed because I think when you get in these emotions where you try to force it then you're not good in making decisions. It's really important to want to show reaction as a team as individuals but also try to enjoy it and try to stay relaxed.”

Pressure from Bloom?

Finally, the Brighton boss was asked about owner Tony Bloom and if he feels any pressure with him being in the away end at certain games.

“No, it's a big opportunity to make him happy and to cheer with him after the game. So I see that as a positive as opposed to signal for us, I see that he is a big supporter from the club. He is not only the owner, he also a fan and he proved it by his actions, by his behaviour and that's something we all should recognise because it’s not only about being a member of the club or employee of the club, it's about really identifying yourself with this club, try to be a part of this community. And I think therefore is a is a great role model, so it's about making him happy. It’s our responsibility and our chance to do it on Saturday.”