Paul Vegas
Hurzeler won't hear criticism of Brighton captain Dunk after Leicester draw
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler won't consider any criticism for Lewis Dunk after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Dunk endured an error-ridden performance on the day.

But Hurzeler said of his captain: "I will never point Lewis out and say he’s the reason we are not winning the game. That’s the fact, he’s my skipper, he’s a legend for the club and therefore he will try everything to bounce back, like the whole team.

"It’s not about picking one player out, it’s always a collective thing, so we defend together as a team and we attack together as a team, and of course when we concede two goals, it’s easy to say Carlos (Baleba) or Lewis made a mistake but a lot of mistakes happened before."

Hurzeler added, "We have to stick together, like I said to you, the season is not done so we have to stick together, we need the fans."

 

