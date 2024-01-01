Hurzeler speaks on the importance of building relationships within Brighton squad

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has stressed the importance of getting his players to gel together.

The young coach is aware of the turnover that has taken place in the playing squad over the summer.

Now he wants to ensure that everyone is settled and can adapt to playing his system.

During a press conference, Hurzeler said: “You can’t treat all the players the same.

“They come from different cultures, growing up in different conditions, different environments. You have to get to know the person behind the player.

“For example, how you criticize a person. It is very different in the culture of Japan, or in the culture of Gambia. You have to take care of their past, of their education, of their country and their values in their countries.

“When I was a player I hated artificial team buildings. For example when you go to a climbing area where you have to 'save' each other, and the coach says you have to build trust by saving each other.

“I was like ‘yeah, OK’ and after an hour I hadn’t built trust yet. For me, the most important is making memories together.

“You make memories together on the pitch and outside the pitch.

“Outside the pitch they should go out together. For me always the best way of team-building was when we had a night out.

“When we went to bars. Of course sometimes it should stay secret and it’s better when it stays secret, what they do. But for me it is so important they build these relationships outside the pitch.”