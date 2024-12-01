Brighton striker Welbeck reacts to Man Utd return rumours

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton striker Danny Welbeck doesn't believe there was any truth in talk of a summer return to Manchester United.

It's been suggested former United boss Erik ten Hag wanted to sign Welbeck to work with young strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Ethan Wheatley.

But he told talkSPORT: “It’s speculation. 

"Being a Manchester boy I’ve always got that link after coming through at United. Stuff always comes up but I’m just focusing on what I can do for Brighton

“The rest of the other stuff, that takes care of itself. My mind is set on Brighton."

