Hurzeler says Brighton "need to improve" Baleba after first defeat of the season

Huerzeler says Brighton "need to improve" Baleba after first defeat of the season

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has been targeted by manager Fabian Hurzeler after their loss to Fulham at the weekend.

Baleba has had a fantastic start to the season and has played a part in every game so far minus the club’s opener to Everton, despite his age. The youngster has 2 goals and 2 assists in just 7 appearances but the German manager says he can do better.

“He is still very young, he played a lot of games. I think in the end he gets a little tired but we need to help him.

“We need to improve him. I think we are a very young squad. We were really young on the pitch.

“Therefore, we know that mistakes happen. But again, we shouldn’t repeat the mistakes twice.

“Also, Carlos is one of the young players we try to help and try to give him the environment where he can improve.”

Brighton are known for their young squad which against Chelsea had six of the side aged 24 or younger including the likes of Baleba.

“We try to help the individual players to improve and to be honest to ourselves," added the manager.

“If something bad happens, do not try to see only the positive things, also go discuss the negative things.

“When you concede a goal at Stamford Bridge, 1-1, the crowd is getting loud, to stay then in a structure, to stay then compact. To take responsibility on the pitch and I think we missed that.”