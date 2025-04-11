Hurzeler reveals Mitoma is a doubt for Leicester clash as they fight for a European spot

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash with Leicester City.

The Seagulls and the Foxes played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium in December but with Leicester winning just once in their last 10 games it should be a simple win for Hurzeler’s side. However, the German head coach first gave some worrying news for Kaoru Mitoma.

"I think there are not big changes. Kaoru (Mitoma) is doubtful. He will try to train today, but overall the rest are the same."

He next spoke on replacing the suspended Jan Paul van Hecke who picked up a red card in extra time against Crystal Palace.

"Well, we have different options. (Eiran) Cashin for sure will be an option. Mats (Wieffer) has already played there. Carlos Baleba is an option. We have several options, let's see how they do in training today (Friday). Then we have to make a decision."

Hurzeler then opened up on the reverse fixture and how Saturday’s clash is a brand new and a chance to show how they have matured as a squad.

"We analysed the game afterwards and we knew that our game management during this period of the season wasn't the best. We dropped a lot of points after having the lead in the game.

"So we are getting more and more mature as the season goes on. That's my feeling – we manage the games better. We have been through a process where we had to improve regarding our game management.

"I think that the game is in the past. It will be a new game tomorrow, it will be a new opportunity, a new challenge where I see my team at another level, where I see my team is more mature, where I see my team playing more professionally."

Finally, the Brighton boss revealed the memories he has of watching Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy growing up.

"He was a great goalscorer, he wasn’t a coach when I was growing up. He did some unbelievable things. He was an unbelievable goalscorer. He also went to my biggest rivals in Germany when I managed St. Pauli – our biggest rivalry there was Hamburg and he played there.

"I have quite good memories of him when he was a player. He had an impressive career as a player and hopefully he will also have this career as a coach."