Brighton's Hurzeler on facing Villa: It will be a big fight, we have to be more ruthless

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash with Aston Villa.

The battle for European qualification continues this week as both sides lock in for the final nine games of the season. Unfortunately for Seagulls fans, the Brighton boss first provided some bad news for Georginio Rutter and Adam Webster.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Both injuries, I can say, they don't look great. We have to add them to our injury list.”

When asked if they are out for the remaining games of the season, the new did not improve.

"It's possible. Georginio has an ankle injury, Adam a muscle injury."

Hurzeler then opened up on the quick turnaround following penalty shoot-out defeat against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon which extended their search for their first-ever major trophy.

"It's a great opportunity for a comeback. A setback and a disappointment doesn't feel great, but I always say the feeling of a comeback is always greater, so we have to work for that."

On whether Brighton having the opportunity to go fourth in the with a win surprises him, he responded: "Why should that surprise me? We've always been a club that doesn't want to hide behind our ambitions or be seen as the small club. Although we don't have the financial budget of other teams, you can still play a good season and fight for Europe if you stick together as a team."

He then spoke about intensity heading into Villa Park which will be one of the toughest games heading into the final stretch of the season.

"It's a duel where we know that it will be a big fight. We know what Villa look like – a very mature team, very experienced team. They want to get into Europe (through the Premier League).

"They're still in three competitions and going for a title. I think they have had a great season and it's another chance for us, another opportunity. We have to play very maturely. We have to play with a big intensity. We can't play soft like we played in some moments against Nottingham Forest.

"We have to be more ruthless, and that's what we have to improve in comparison with the game before. Then I'm sure that we have a big chance tomorrow."

Finally, he revealed that the injuries his side currently faces provides an opportunity for many squad players to push into the first team and prove their worth in what is a glass half full approach.

"We see more an opportunity and a chance because we always were able to replace the players who were injured. It's another chance for Brajan Gruda, another chance for Matt O’Riley, another chance for Eiran Cashin. Lewis Dunk is coming back. So I see it more as an opportunity.

"I will never complain about the injuries. Georgi and Adam were in a great shape, but that's football. We have to deal with it. We have had to deal with the injuries this season. We are always a team who were able to replace the injured players and now other players have the chance to step in.

"That's why I'm really looking forward to it – the players who have the possibility now and the chance to start the game or to replace the injured players. They can show their potential and therefore we try to help them, that they can get integrated as quickly as possible."