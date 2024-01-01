Hurzeler provides crucial Brighton team news ahead of Ipswich clash this weekend

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has provided some important team news ahead of the club's weekend clash with Ipswich Town.

Hurzeler’s team have made an unbeaten start to the season, taking seven points from three games but has now given an update on a number of key players including those who have returned from injury.

The German gave a postive update on Mats Wieffer who hasn’t featured since the opening day victory at Everton.

“He's training with the team. Then we have to make a decision together with the medical department. We don't need to take any risks and we won't take any high risks. We have to decide what is good for the player and for the team.”

Jakub Moder is also an option after taking time to recover during the break.

“He had a long injury and he is now getting back. He is of course an important member of the squad. We will see if he is part of it on Saturday. Ferdi is coming back. Maybe Wieffer will be back. It’s a great opportunity of flexibility to fill this position.”

However, veteran James Milner will not be available but should be back soon says the Brighton boss.

"James had a scan. It’s not a big issue but we have to go day by day. We will look at how fast he can play without any problems. We have to see step by step.

"It can be one to three weeks. It’s an in issue where you can't estimate. We have to be patient.”

The international break has come at the right time for Hurzeler and his team as he discussed whether of not it has been a positive or negative going into the next part of the season.

“In the end, you have to find the best solutions for this break. For us, it was a chance to get some players back from injury.

"To get some players back integrated in our squad. It was also good because our players collected a lot of game time.

"For me, it was time to reflect and analyse on the first weeks. It's important to reflect on what's going good so far and where we can improved. I like to plan the next phase as we have a lot of games including a lot at home.

“We want to use this chance. It was about reflection and planning but of course I had one or two minutes for myself.”